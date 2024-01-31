Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad

APP
January 31, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   Paki­stan Peoples Party’s (PPP’s) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of PPP’s Co-Chair­man Asif Ali Zardari, will lead a party rally in Hyderabad on January 31. The PPP Sindh’s spokesman and candidate of PS-64 former Senator Aajiz Dhamrah informed here on Tuesday that the rally would start from Karan Khan Shoro village in the PS-60 constitu­ency in Qasimabad. He added that the rally would pass through Marvi Town, Alam­dar Chowk, Naseem Nagar Chowk, Qasim Chowk, City Gate, Hala Naka, Ghangro Mori and Fateh Chowk areas before culminating at Giddu Chowk on Autobahn road. The rally is being organized to support the PPP’s candi­dates contesting from 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 seats of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad.

