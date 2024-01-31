ATC permits police to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed police to investigate former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in jail in connection with two May-9 violence cases. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal granted permission on applications filed by the investigation officers con­cerned. The investigation of­ficers had submitted that the former federal minister was involved in cases of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town and torching a container at Kalma Chowk, during May-9 violence. They submitted that Fawad Chaudhry was imprisoned at Adiala Jail and requested the court to grant permission to investigate him in jail. The Model Town and Naseerabad police had registered cases of torching the PML-N office and torching a container at Kalma Chowk respectively.