Begum Surraya Khurshid passes away

LAHORE - Begum Surraya Khurshid, a distin­guished figure in Pakistan’s political and social circles, passed away at the age of 90 in Lahore on Tuesday. She was renowned for her connections with significant historical personali­ties and her contributions to various social causes. Begum Surraya was the wife of KH Khurshid, the former President of Azad Kashmir and Sec­retary to Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. She also served as the personal secre­tary to Madre Millat Fatima Jinnah, playing a pivotal role in the nation’s early political landscape. Her demise was confirmed by Sohail Javed Butt, the media coordinator of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation. The fu­neral prayers, Namaz-e-Janaza, are scheduled for today (Wednesday) at Khalid Masjid Cavalry Ground La­hore, following the Zuhr prayer. She leaves behind an esteemed legacy, being the mother of Mrs. Yasmin Haroon, the retired General Man­ager of Public Relations at PIA, and Professor Khurram Khurshid, who resides in Canada. Begum Surraya’s familial connections extend to the realms of journalism, sports, and the military. She was the sister of the late journalist Khalid Hassan, who served as Press Secretary to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and Masood Hassan, a columnist for re­nowned English Daily. Her brothers also include Brig Bashir Ahmad Dar and Col Saeed Dar. In the entertain­ment and sports industries, she was the aunt of singer Mikal Hassan and the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team Nida Dar.