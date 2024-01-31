Biden says he will decide how to respond to attack in Jordan

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden told report­ers Tuesday he has made a de­cision about the US response to the drone strike that killed three US service members and injured dozens in Jordan. Asked by CNN’s Arlette Saenz whether he has decided how to respond, Biden said, “Yes,” but declined to provide further details.

The Sunday attack on the small outpost was the first time Ameri­can troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war. Administration officials have feared that outcome since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel because it would require a strong American response, which the administra­tion has worried could lead to a broader conflict.

The president reiterated that he is hoping to deter a broader con­flict in the Middle East, saying on Tuesday, as he prepared to depart for a fundraising swing in south Florida, “I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for.”

Biden spoke Tuesday with the families of the American troops who were killed and will attend a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on Friday, offi­cials said. The president voiced gratitude for the three service members and told their families “how proud we all are of their service, how we mourn and feel this feel sorrow over their loss,” John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, told report­ers aboard Air Force One.

Biden “made sure that those families knew that not only was that service and sacrifice going to be honored and respected but that they will continue to get the support that they need,” Kirby said. In the phone call, Biden gauged the families’ feel­ings about his attendance at the dignified transfer and all of them supported his presence at the solemn event, Kirby said. Along with the three US Army soldiers who were killed, more than 40 other service members were in­jured in the drone attack. A US official previously told CNN that the drone appeared to have fol­lowed an American drone onto the base, leading to uncertainty about the drone’s origin and a potential delayed response.