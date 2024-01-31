Bilawal targets PML-N narrative on Nawaz return as 4th time PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has again targeted Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) censuring the latter for creating a narrative suggesting its supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the Prime Minister’s House for the fourth time. “The PML-N is giving the impres­sion that Nawaz is going to become the country’s prime minister for the fourth time. People do not wish to see politics of hate continue to return to the country once again,” Bilawal said this while ad­dressing a political gathering here on Tuesday.

Bilawal said that the contest in the upcoming elections is between ‘arrow’ and ‘lion’ — the election symbols of the PPP and the PML-N, re­spectively. His remarks come as his party has ar­guably emerged as a key rival of the PML-N in its stronghold of Punjab, and is striving to strength­en its position ahead of the polls for which the province has become a cauldron of political ac­tivities — owing to its share in the National As­sembly as resulting significance in forming of the government in the centre. Continuing with his ad­dress, Bilawal once again reiterated the PPP’s mot­to promising to double the salaries, provide 300 units of free electricity and provide 3 million hous­es, key elements of the PPP’s election manifesto, if they are voted into power on February 8. “Not the promise that another party made,” the PPP stalwart said while seemingly taking a jibe at the PTI government which ruled the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) for nearly 10 years. Furthermore, he also promised to establish a women’s universi­ty in DI Khan and to regularise the city’s slums — giving its residents ownership rights.