Bilawal vows to bury 'old politics of revenge, divisiveness'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday resolved to start a process of reconciliation in the country by burying ‘old politics of revenge, divisiveness and hatred’ if his party is voted to power in Feb 8 elections.

Addressing an election rally in Malakand, the former foreign minister hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for their politics of revenge and divisiveness.

He said Mr Sharif had vowed to fight for the sanctity of vote but the situation was other way around in this election.

Bilawal said the former PTI chairman used to call the political opponents thieves, adding that if the people attached to the PTI founder were “angels”. He said that former premier was now behind the bars and lamented that his wife had also been jailed. While asserting the democratic values, the PPP chief said he was not celebrating the PTI founder's conviction.

While urging people to vote for the PPP in upcoming elections, he said his party believed that it was the right of public to elect their prime minister.

He said it was the PPP that could stop Nawaz Sharif from becoming the prime minister for fourth time as he had no plans for uplifting of the country.

Appreciating the people of Malakand for bravely fighting the terrorism, he said: “You all will get a chance on Feb 8 and we will together drive the country out of crises”. He complained that the PPP was never given level-playing field in any elections.