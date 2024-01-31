Bushra Bibi surrenders in Toshakhana case

Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan surrendered after the accountability court’s verdict in the Toshakhana case.

The development came after an Accountability Court (AC) awarded 14 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs787 million to PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi arrived at Adiala jail and surrendered before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) who were already there to arrest her after the conviction.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team were ‘constituted’ for the arrest of former first lady Bushra Bibi, sources said.

Sources familiar with the development said that NAB team along with a police party will leave to arrest Bushra Bibi after a detailed verdict from the court.

In today’s hearing, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was brought to court, however, Bushra Bibi did not appear.

After being asked about his statement of 342, the former prime minister replied: “The statement is in the room, I was only called to appear before the court.” ​

The judge directed Imran Khan to submit his statement immediately and remarked: “Don’t waste court time.”

“The lawyers have not come yet, I will submit the statement after showing them,” the PTI founder and then left the courtroom.

The Toshakhana case became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last year.

It also comes just a day after a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced Imran and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison for the breach of state secrets.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict in cipher case soon after recording the statements of the two accused under Section 342 during the hearing on Tuesday.