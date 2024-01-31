CDA starts cleanliness drive from Aabpara Market

ISLAMABAD - The Directorate of Sanitation Capital Development Author­ity CDA has started special cleaning of markets in Islam­abad. The special cleanliness drive was started on Tuesday from Aabpara market and it will be extended rest of the commercial areas of the city. Different teams were formed by the Sanitation Directorate for said special campaign, which washed the roads, footpaths. The Director San­itation Mashuq Ali Sheikh personally supervised the process and announced that other markets across the city will also be specially cleaned on the pattern of Aabpara market.