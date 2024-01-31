Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China announces six prominent archaeological findings of 2023

Agencies
January 31, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   A list of six prominent archaeological findings discovered in China last year was announced Tues­day at an annual archaeology forum hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). The findings are lo­cated in six different provin­cial-level regions, namely the provinces of Sichuan, Fujian, Hubei and Shaanxi, as well as the Xinjiang Uygur Autono­mous Region and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The oldest of these 2023 find­ings dates back to the Paleo­lithic Period. The six findings to make the list were selected from archaeological discover­ies submitted by archaeologi­cal research institutions from across the country. First held in 2002, the forum serves as a platform for the announcement and exchange of the latest ar­chaeological achievements and information in China.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024