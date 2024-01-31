Wednesday, January 31, 2024
China's Xi receives credentials from interim Taliban administration's first envoy to Beijing

Anadolu
8:36 AM | January 31, 2024
International

China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday received ambassadorial credentials from the new Afghan envoy to Beijing appointed by the interim Taliban administration. 

Mawlawi Asadullah Bilal Karimi was among at least 42 new ambassadors posted in Beijing who presented their letters of credentials to Xi, video footage by state-run CCTV showed.

Xi also addressed the newly appointed heads of diplomatic missions at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The new Afghan ambassador to Beijing was posted to Beijing by the interim Taliban administration on Nov. 24.

On Dec. 1, Hong Lei, director general of protocols at China's Foreign Ministry, received Karimi's credentials before presenting his letter of credence to Xi on Tuesday.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in Aug. 2021, but no UN member states have recognized the interim administration.

Last September, China was the first country to appoint a new ambassador to Afghanistan.

Anadolu

International

