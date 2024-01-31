China set 2025, 2027 goals for development of ‘future industries’

BEIJING - China will support the technologi­cal innovation, industrial cultivation and safety governance of “future industries”, according to a govern­ment guideline. A batch of incubators and pilot zones of future industries should be built by 2025, while break­throughs should be achieved in about 100 core technologies in key fields, according to the guideline released by the Ministry of Industry and Informa­tion Technology and six other minis­tries and agencies on Monday.

Future industries refer to new in­dustries integrated with “frontier tech­nologies”, such as metaverse, humanoid robots, brain-computer interface and quantum information, according to the guideline. According to the CGTN, the aforementioned guideline also estab­lishes a target for the year 2027. Dur­ing this period, it is anticipated that China’s overall competence in prospec­tive industries will experience substan­tial growth, accompanied by notable advancements in crucial technological domains, thereby positioning China as a global leader in selected sectors.

The authorities will coordinate na­tional and local resources, encourage fi­nancial and fiscal support of promising start-ups, and facilitate international cooperation in the research and devel­opment of the future technologies. The guideline called for efforts to develop signature products, enrich application scenarios and optimise industrial sup­porting systems for future industries, with a particular focus on six key fields including manufacturing, information, materials, energy, space and health.

CHINESE YUAN STRENGTHENS TO 7.10 AGAINST USD TUESDAY

The central parity rate of the Chi­nese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 42 pips to 7.1055 against the US dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade Sys­tem. In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central par­ity rate each trading day. The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers be­fore the opening of the interbank mar­ket each business day.