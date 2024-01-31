City Star Club win T20 Cricket tourney

KHANEWAL - City Star Cricket Club Khanewal defeated Naveed Shaheed Cricket Club to win the 1st All District Mudas­sar Hussain Jatt and Malik Najam Color Kit T20 Cricket Tournament held here at Sports Stadium. Put into bat first, Naveed Shaheed Club scored 131-7 in 20 overs. Tanveer, Tahsin, Saeed, Za­hid, Abdullah and Rashid got one wicket each. In re­ply, City Star Club chased the target in 16.3 overs. Mufti Sami and Raouf performed the umpiring duties. Khalil Ahmed, Malik Irfan, Arshad along with the special guest of the match Sheikh Mush­taq and Hussain, Amir Mag­si, Mudassar Jat and Ramlik Azhar Jafri were present on the occasion.