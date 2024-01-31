Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

City Star Club win T20 Cricket tourney

Staff Reporter
January 31, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

KHANEWAL   -   City Star Cricket Club Khanewal defeated Naveed Shaheed Cricket Club to win the 1st All District Mudas­sar Hussain Jatt and Malik Najam Color Kit T20 Cricket Tournament held here at Sports Stadium. Put into bat first, Naveed Shaheed Club scored 131-7 in 20 overs. Tanveer, Tahsin, Saeed, Za­hid, Abdullah and Rashid got one wicket each. In re­ply, City Star Club chased the target in 16.3 overs. Mufti Sami and Raouf performed the umpiring duties. Khalil Ahmed, Malik Irfan, Arshad along with the special guest of the match Sheikh Mush­taq and Hussain, Amir Mag­si, Mudassar Jat and Ramlik Azhar Jafri were present on the occasion.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024