CM condemns terrorist attack in Machh

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mar­dan Khan Domki on Tuesday condemned the ter­rorist attack in Machh area of the province. In a statement, he directed the Home Department to utilize all available resources for restoring peace in the area. Ali Mardan Domki said all the security agencies were working in coordination to protect the lives of the people and restore peace in the area. The chief minister said that the security forces were taking careful action to protect the local population. He said the security forces foiled major terrorist at­tacks through prompt and coordinated response, adding that the local administration, FC and police were taking measures to clear the area. Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali in his message, strongly condemned the terrorist attack.