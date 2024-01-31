CM initiates divisional meetings to ensure secure, fair elections

LAHORE - Initiating a series of divisional meetings, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a crucial session at the Commissioner’s Office in DG Khan, focusing on ensuring fair and free elections within a peaceful environment. The meeting extensively reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming general elections and the security plan, with the Provincial Election Commissioner participating via video link, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. Chief Minister Naqvi, emphasizing the need for foolproof security arrangements across Punjab, affirmed the citizens’ right to vote in a tranquil environment. He called for meticulous planning to ensure the secure delivery of election materials, directing Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar to promptly finalize comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Underlining the adherence to the Election Commission’s code of conduct, Naqvi stated that all political parties and independent candidates have the right to conduct election campaigns. The chief minister stressed the importance of maintaining a conducive atmosphere for political activities. Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, DPO, secretaries concerned, and senior officials attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated six pivotal development projects in Dera Ghazi Khan and laid the foundation stone for an e-registration center. Commencing his visit, Naqvi inaugurated the DG Khan Institute of Cardiology, upgraded Sadar Police Station, Police Protection Center, Misaq Center, and three connecting roads within the city, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. Formally inaugurating the DG Khan Institute of Cardiology, Chief Minister Naqvi inspected treatment facilities, engaged with patients, and toured the emergency and other wards. All departments and wards are fully operational, offering services including angiography, emergency care, OPD, and lab tests. During the briefing, the chief minister learned about two successful open-heart surgeries recently conducted at the institute. Highlighting the completion of the Cardiology Hospital, Naqvi expressed gratitude for the dedicated efforts and emphasized the significance of the institute in providing quality healthcare to the economically disadvantaged. The hospital boasts 133 beds and actively performs angiography and angioplasty. CM Naqvi also inaugurated three major road improvement projects in DG Khan, including the Gilania Chowk to Samina Sadat Road, Alipur Jatoi Road rehabilitation, and Kotla Nasir Chowk to Hafizabad Kotmithan road. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for the model e-registration center and inaugurated the upgraded Police Protection Center and Misaq Center at Sadar Police Station and DPO Office. During his visit, he met with police officers who demonstrated bravery in combating criminal elements, commending their valor.