Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CM oversees progress of Qurban Lines police residences project

Agencies
January 31, 2024
LAHORE   -   The construc­tion project for police residences in Qurban Lines has gained momen­tum, reaching its final stages. Pun­jab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the police apartments, meticulously inspecting the finishing touches, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. The CM emphasized the removal of defects and stressed the importance of ensuring high qual­ity in the apartment finishing work. Chief Minister Naqvi also directed the implementation of beautiful lawns and landscaping on the vacant land surrounding the apartments. During his inspection, Chief Minister Naqvi underscored the need for at­tention to detail in tiles, woodwork, ceiling, and paint, urging the swift completion of the apartment con­struction. IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar provided a briefing on the project, highlighting the construction of 24 apartments in a 6-storey building for the police in Qurban Lines.

Agencies

