Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball final today

LAHORE - The finale of the 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup basketball tournament is set to take place today (Wednesday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court in Arambagh, Karachi with the match commencing at 8:00 pm.

Commissioner Karachi Muham­mad Saleem Rajput will grace the fi­nale as the chief guest. The finale is expected to draw a crowd including eminent sports figures; this was an­nounced by KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan. In an exciting league match that paved the way to the finals, Bahria Basketball Club tri­umphed over Osman Basketball Club by 73-69. Star player Behzad Rana led Bahria Club with an impressive 33 points, including 6 three-point­ers, followed by Mohsin Gujjar and Ali Hussain contributing 18 and 15 points, respectively. On the Osman Club side, Mubariz Ahmed stood out with 28 points, aided by 7 three-pointers, while Nabil Siddiqui and Mohsin Ali added 18 and 15 points.

The match was officiated by referees Amir Sharif, Zahid Malik, and Muham­mad Ashraf, with Naeem Ahmed, Zaima Khatun, Muhammad Usman, and Mi­chael Turner comprising the technical team. Teams advancing to the semifi­nals include Bahria Club, Civil Tigers Club, Arambagh Club, and Net Pipers Club. SSP City Amjad Hayat showed his support by greeting the players before the start of the game. Notable attendees such as Asif Gulfam, Ghulam Muham­mad Khan, Tariq Hussain, Kashif Selat, and Muhammad Haider Khan were also present to witness the action.