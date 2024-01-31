Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

HYDERABAD - Com­missioner Shaheed Bena­zirabad Division Syed Mu­hammad Sajjad Haider on Tuesday visited Govern­ment Boys Primary School Baig Muhammad Mugheri, GBS Cheezalabad, GBS Mu­hammad Bux Zardari GBS 72 Mori, GBS Pir Bux Jamali, GBS Mir Illahi Bux Talpur, GBS Chak No.3, GBS Sat­tar Dhakhan, GBS 60 Mile, GBS Jamsahib, GBS 8 Chak Navy and other schools where polling stations are set up for general elections to inspect the facilities of boundary wall, washrooms, drinking water, electricity and other basic amenities. Addressing the officials of education works, the Com­missioner directed that any development work in prog­ress in any of the school buildings where polling stations are set up shall be finalized at the earliest. He said that in school buildings that lack facilities electric­ity, water and other shall be provided immediately. The commissioner said that tehsil committees are formed to resolve the poll­ing station issues. He said for this purpose officials of the education works de­partment shall discharge their duty honestly and play their key role in this regard. On the occasion, SE Educa­tion Works Shafique Ahmed Channar briefed the com­missioner about the provi­sion of repairs and facilities at polling stations.