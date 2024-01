ISLAMABAD - The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has ex­tended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) found­er Imran Khan in six differ­ent cases and his wife Bushra Bibi’s in one case til Febru­ary 15. Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail pleas on Tues­day. During the course of the hearing, the court accepted the plea of Bushra Bibi, seek­ing attendance exemption from today’s hearing.