Diamond/Master Paints win opening match of BoP 95th Punjab Polo Cup

LAHORE - Diamond Paints/Master Paints defeated Olympia/AZB Polo by 11-8 in the opening match of the Bank of Punjab 95th Punjab Polo Cup 2024 played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

Malik Azam Hayat Noon, President of Lahore Polo Club, highlighted that this historic event, backed by Bank of Pun­jab, features five elite teams, including renowned nation­al and international play­ers, showcasing their skills throughout the week.

The inaugural match wit­nessed a fierce competition be­tween Diamond Paints/Master Paints and Olympia/AZB Polo. Capitalizing on a two-goal handicap advantage, Diamond Paints/Master Paints show­cased exceptional talent, with Raja Jalal Arsalan and Amir­reza Behboudi scoring five and four goals, respectively. Despite a valiant effort from Olympia/ AZB Polo, where Valentin Novillo Astrada netted three goals, Nicolas Corti and Ahmed Zubair Butt each scored twice, and Abdul Rehman Monnoo added one, they fell short.

The match began with both teams displaying formidable skills, ending the first chukker with Diamond Paints/Master Paints narrowly leading 3-2. They extended their lead in the second chukker, outscor­ing their opponents and mak­ing it 6-3. However, Olympia/ AZB Polo fought back in the third chukker, scoring three consecutive goals to level the score at 6-6.

The final and decisive chuk­ker was a nail-biter, with the score tied at 8-8. In a dra­matic turn, Diamond Paints/ Master Paints clinched a last-minute field goal, securing a 9-8 lead. With the inclusion of their handicap advantage, they triumphed with an 11-8 final score. Today (Wednes­day), two important matches will be played.