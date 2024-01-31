Discos seek Nepra’s nod to pass Rs81.5b burden on power consumers

ISLAMABAD - The Ex-Wapda Power Distributions Companies (DISCOs) have once again sought National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)’s nod to transfer the burden of Rs81.498 billion to the power consumers on account of quarterly adjustment, which also includes Rs75 billion capacity charges to the IPPs.
As per separate petitions submitted by Discos to NEPRA, the distribution companies sought total Rs81.498 billion on account of capacity charges, UoSC & MoF, impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA for the 2nd quarter (Oct-Dec) of financial year 2023-24. DISCOs sought total Rs75.139 billion on account of capacity charges, Rs10.818 billion under the head impact of T&D losses on monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).
Pursuant to the notified tariff, the DISCOs have filed their requests for adjustments on account of capacity charges, transmission charges and market operator fee, the impact of incremental units and impact of T&D losses on FCA and variable operations and maintenance charges for the 2nd quarter of FY 2023-24 i.e. October-December 2023, in line with the notified mechanism in this regard, said NEPRA notice issued here.
As per the petition, out of the total additional amount of Rs81.50 billion, DISCOs sought the permission to collect Rs75.139 billion from its consumers as capacity charges. This will be paid to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to cover the cost of electricity that DISCOs did not inject into the national demand due to system constraints, unscheduled load-shedding or low electricity requirements.
More than 62 percent or Rs46.139 billion of the increase in the power tariff is due to capacity payments to the IPPs, mainly by Punjab based DISCOs including Lahore Electric Supply Company, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, Multan Electric Power Company, Gujranwala Electric Power Company, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company during the 2nd quarter (Oct to Dec) of 2023-24.
Similarly, Peshawar Electric Supply Company and Quetta Electric Supply Company also sought Rs9.251 billion and Rs9.669 billion, respectively, on account of capacity charges. Sindh based Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Power Company sought Rs3.304 billion and Rs2.760 billion, respectively, while Tribal Electric Supply Company claimed Rs3.263 billion on account of capacity charges for the 2nd quarter. Interestingly, during the 2nd quarter which is consists of winter months also all the DISCOs had carried 6 to 10 hours load-shedding and now the consumers will be burdened for the capacity charges of the electricity they did not consume.
Lahore Electric Supply Company has sought the highest capacity payments of Rs14.095 billion, followed by Multan Electric Power Company Rs13.461 billion and Faisalabad Supply Company Rs10.064 billion. Islamabad Electric Supply Company claimed Rs6.580 billion on account of capacity charges. According to the policy guidelines issued by the federal government for application of uniform quarterly adjustments, the 2nd quarter adjustment for Financial Year 2023-24 of DISCOs to be determined by the NEPRA, shall be applicable on the consumers of K-Electric. NEPRA will conduct public hearing on the matter on February 14, 2024.