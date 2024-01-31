Discos seek Nepra’s nod to pass Rs81.5b burden on power consumers

ISLAMABAD - The Ex-Wapda Power Distribu­tions Companies (DISCOs) have once again sought National Elec­tric Power Regulatory Author­ity (NEPRA)’s nod to transfer the burden of Rs81.498 billion to the power consumers on ac­count of quarterly adjustment, which also includes Rs75 billion capacity charges to the IPPs.

As per separate petitions sub­mitted by Discos to NEPRA, the distribution companies sought total Rs81.498 billion on ac­count of capacity charges, UoSC & MoF, impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA for the 2nd quar­ter (Oct-Dec) of financial year 2023-24. DISCOs sought total Rs75.139 billion on account of capacity charges, Rs10.818 billion under the head impact of T&D losses on monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

Pursuant to the notified tar­iff, the DISCOs have filed their requests for adjustments on account of capacity charges, transmission charges and mar­ket operator fee, the impact of incremental units and impact of T&D losses on FCA and variable operations and maintenance charges for the 2nd quarter of FY 2023-24 i.e. October-Decem­ber 2023, in line with the noti­fied mechanism in this regard, said NEPRA notice issued here.

As per the petition, out of the total additional amount of Rs81.50 billion, DISCOs sought the permission to collect Rs75.139 billion from its con­sumers as capacity charges. This will be paid to Independent Pow­er Producers (IPPs) to cover the cost of electricity that DISCOs did not inject into the national de­mand due to system constraints, unscheduled load-shedding or low electricity requirements.

More than 62 percent or Rs46.139 billion of the increase in the power tariff is due to ca­pacity payments to the IPPs, mainly by Punjab based DISCOs including Lahore Electric Sup­ply Company, Faisalabad Elec­tric Supply Company, Multan Electric Power Company, Gu­jranwala Electric Power Com­pany, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company during the 2nd quarter (Oct to Dec) of 2023-24.

Similarly, Peshawar Electric Supply Company and Quetta Electric Supply Company also sought Rs9.251 billion and Rs9.669 billion, respectively, on account of capacity charges. Sindh based Hyderabad Elec­tric Supply Company and Suk­kur Electric Power Company sought Rs3.304 billion and Rs2.760 billion, respectively, while Tribal Electric Supply Company claimed Rs3.263 billion on account of capac­ity charges for the 2nd quarter. Interestingly, during the 2nd quarter which is consists of winter months also all the DIS­COs had carried 6 to 10 hours load-shedding and now the consumers will be burdened for the capacity charges of the elec­tricity they did not consume.

Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany has sought the highest capacity payments of Rs14.095 billion, followed by Mul­tan Electric Power Company Rs13.461 billion and Faisala­bad Supply Company Rs10.064 billion. Islamabad Electric Sup­ply Company claimed Rs6.580 billion on account of capac­ity charges. According to the policy guidelines issued by the federal government for ap­plication of uniform quarterly adjustments, the 2nd quarter adjustment for Financial Year 2023-24 of DISCOs to be deter­mined by the NEPRA, shall be applicable on the consumers of K-Electric. NEPRA will conduct public hearing on the matter on February 14, 2024.