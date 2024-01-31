Dr Shahid Munir calls for promotion of Punjabi language

LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Commis­sion (PHEC) Prof Dr Shahid Munir Tuesday stressed the need for taking effective steps for the promotion of Punjabi language. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a two-day international Punjabi conference on ‘Punjabi: as an Academic and Func­tional Language’ organized by Punjab University Institute of Punjabi & Cul­tural Studies (IPCS) in collaboration with Punjab Institute of Languages, Art & Culture Lahore at Sherani Hall, PU Old Campus. On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mah­mood, IPCS Director Prof Dr Nabila Rehman, Dr Jagmohan Sanga, Sardar Ajaib Singh Chhatha, Sardar Ajaib Singh Chatha senior journalist Mudas­sar Iqbal Butt, former Chairman PHEC Prof Dr Nizamuddin, faculty members, students, Sikhs and other Punjabi ex­perts from Canada, America, England and Turkiye were also present. Prof Dr Shahid Munir added, “It is important to change our social behavior to promote Punjabi language. Punjab is a differ­ent region in the world in which there are green and waving fields here, but unfortunately, people are suffering from poverty.” He said that the devel­opment of Punjab is associated with the harmony of modern technology of industries. He said that instead of establishing new institutions, the ef­ficiency of already established institu­tions should be increased.