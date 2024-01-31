Dr Shahid Munir calls for promotion of Punjabi language

LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Shahid Munir Tuesday stressed the need for taking effective steps for the promotion of Punjabi language. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a two-day international Punjabi conference on ‘Punjabi: as an Academic and Functional Language’ organized by Punjab University Institute of Punjabi & Cultural Studies (IPCS) in collaboration with Punjab Institute of Languages, Art & Culture Lahore at Sherani Hall, PU Old Campus. On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, IPCS Director Prof Dr Nabila Rehman, Dr Jagmohan Sanga, Sardar Ajaib Singh Chhatha, Sardar Ajaib Singh Chatha senior journalist Mudassar Iqbal Butt, former Chairman PHEC Prof Dr Nizamuddin, faculty members, students, Sikhs and other Punjabi experts from Canada, America, England and Turkiye were also present. Prof Dr Shahid Munir added, “It is important to change our social behavior to promote Punjabi language. Punjab is a different region in the world in which there are green and waving fields here, but unfortunately, people are suffering from poverty.” He said that the development of Punjab is associated with the harmony of modern technology of industries. He said that instead of establishing new institutions, the efficiency of already established institutions should be increased.