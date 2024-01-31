‘Dynasty in the making’ as Widodo’s shadow hangs over Indonesia vote

JAKARTA - Joko Wido­do has led Indonesia for a nearly a decade pledging to do things differently, but he stands accused of manoeuvring to build his own political dynasty in next month’s presidential vote in a country long known for its nepotistic politics.

The incumbent presi­dent is barred from a third term but remains hugely popular, with observers saying he is using his influence to install his sons into prominent political po­sitions, moves that have raised eyebrows in the archipelago nation. His eldest son was named Indonesia’s youngest-ever vice presidential candidate last year to run with frontrunner and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

“It is very obvious that this is a political dynasty in the making,” said Made Supriatma, a political expert at the Singapore-based ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 36-year-old mayor of Surakarta city, became Prabowo’s run­ning mate after Wido­do’s brother-in-law and chief justice Anwar Us­man issued a contro­versial ruling in October lowering the minimum age for candidates.

Widodo’s young­est son has also risen to chairman of a po­litical party despite no prior experience. They have been helped by the approval ratings of Widodo, who rose from humble beginnings to the top political office, with more than three-quarters of Indonesians approving of his rule, according to recent polls. It has afforded him an outsized sway on the February 14 vote despite criticism he is chipping away at dem­ocratic reforms since Southeast Asia’s biggest economy emerged from autocracy in the late 1990s. That sheen has boosted the campaign of Prabowo with a Widodo junior by his side.

The 72-year-old de­fence chief -- who has lost to Widodo twice -- polled at 45.8 percent in a recent Indikator Poli­tik Indonesia poll, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest rival, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan. More galling for Widodo’s Indone­sian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is that he has not backed its pick -- former Cen­tral Java governor Gan­jar Pranowo, currently third in the polls.

Yet Widodo has claimed he will remain impartial, supporting all candidates, even though his son is on the cusp of being Indo­nesia’s youngest-ever vice president.