Wednesday, January 31, 2024
ECP issues notices to political parties, candidates over violations of election code

APP
January 31, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan’s Balochistan Chapter issued notices on Tuesday to various politi­cal parties and candidates for violating the code of conduct in the Chaman district. The notices were in response to the unauthorized placement of bill­boards, hoardings, and panaflex, as confirmed by the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Com­missioner in Balochistan. On the directives of Dis­trict Monitoring Officer Zohaibullah, election moni­toring teams and the district administration took swift action to address the violations. They removed illegal election materials on a large scale in Chaman City. It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan has specified guidelines in its code of conduct, prohibiting the placement of election-related materials on government proper­ties such as buildings, walls, poles, and bridges. Ad­ditionally, the code strictly prohibits wall chalking, billboards, hoardings, and panaflex in certain areas. This proactive enforcement by the Election Com­mission underscores its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process by upholding the integrity of the code of conduct. Violations may lead to penalties or other consequences for the po­litical parties and candidates involved.

