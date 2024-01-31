Wednesday, January 31, 2024
ECP staff barred from carrying mobile phones in polling stations
Web Desk
8:22 PM | January 31, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced banning carrying mobile phone inside polling stations across the country during the general elections on Feb 8.

The ECP on Wednesday wrote a letter to the four commissioners of the provinces.

It was conveyed that all the election staff, except the presiding officers, would keep their mobile phones switched off during the polling time.

The ECP said male staff would also be banned from entering female polling stations without permission of presiding officers.

