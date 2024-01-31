Electable vs electable in NA-149

ISLAMABAD - Since the election canvassing is at its peak, the electables from major political parties mostly en­joying pocket vote are contesting against each other and indepen­dents. There have always been various factors involved in gen­eral elections, which make it different from rest of the previous polls in the country since 1970.

In the February 08 polls, the role of independent contestants, though contesting with different symbols, is different from that in the last general elections in the country. The con­testants, over the week before the polls, are busy of­fering hyperbolic promises to ensnare the masses, which are struggling against the unprecedented in­flation in the country. In NA-149, a close contest is expected between two electables, who had already been parliamentarians and also in the same party. Both the candidates Jhangir Khan Tareen and Amir Dogar has remained in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI], but now set to give tough time to each other in the polls over the National Assembly seat. Thouhg Jhangir Khan Tareen has been contesting from this constituency for the first time but he is seemingly ful­ly aware of its dynamics. Political analysts claim that Tareen has been enjoying full support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz against the rest of the contes­tants. The extensive canvassing in the city of saints by Tareen is reflecting his comparatively strong po­sition but his main political opponent Amir Dogar is enjoying the sentiments of PTI. Tareen, according to the political gurus, has been replaced with Sheikh Tariq Rashid to contest on national assembly seat. Tariq Rashid this time is contesting for Punjab As­sembly seat in the same constituency. On the oth­er hand, Malik Amir Dogar with the symbol of ‘Wall Clock’ is testing his political muscles against his for­mer heavyweight colleague Jhangir Tareen. Dogar, enjoying family vote and ‘Bat’ support had won in 2018 polls and remained on important position in parliamentary affairs related to PTI. Dogar is active in his constituency (NA-149), which mainly lies in city area. There are some important aspects in this con­stituency which are going in the favour of Amir Dogar including sentiments of PTI and dramatic withdrawal of Makhdoom Javed Hashmi in favour of Amir Dogar.