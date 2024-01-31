Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

KHANEWAL - The election campaign was in full swing at NA-145 and a close contest was being expected after the rising political temperature.

A total of 14 candidates from dif­ferent political parties and inde­pendents were taking part in the elections but a close contest was ex­pected between PML (N) candidate Muhammad Khan Daha, PPP candi­date Rana Abdul Rahman and inde­pendent candidates Abid Mahmood Shah Khaga and Hamid Yar Hiraj.

As per the previous record of the constituency, PML (N) candidate Mu­hammad Khan Daha with a lead of 1529 votes from the rival candidate Ahmed Yar Hiraj in the general elec­tions 2018 and also won the seat in the general elections 2013 against Ahmed Yar Hiraj, however, Ahmed Yar Hiraj had been elected in the con­stituency in the elections 2008.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total registered votes of the con­stituency were 498,098 including 267,075 males and 232,015 females.

The arrangements for the general elections have almost been complet­ed as 1085 polling booths would be made in the constituency including 590 for male voters and 495 for fe­male voters.