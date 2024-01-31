Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Election Manifesto

The latest manifesto features yet another lofty figure with no clear vision or implementa-tion strategy.

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Kamal
January 31, 2024
Opinions, Columns, Newspaper

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has unveiled its com­prehensive electoral manifes­to, “Pakistan ko Nawaz Do” (Give Nawaz to Pakistan), outlining a comprehensive strategy for reviving the country across several domains. The political party’s man­ifesto lays out an ambi­tious goal of reaching a high economic growth rate of 4% in FY 2024-25, followed by 5% in FY-2026, and a further increase to 6% over the next three years. In contrast, the World Bank predicts a 1.7% growth rate in FY-24 and 2.4% in FY-25. The Bank attributed Pakistan’s modest develop­ment to a lack of trust caused by political turmoil, which has resulted in a slow increase in private demand. Achieving the substantial growth prom­ised in the manifesto over the next five years presents a daunting task.

The target is to increase per capita income to $2000 by 2029, from the current level of $1460. This becomes even more baffling when you consid­er the yearly population growth rate of roughly 2%, which is among the highest in the world. This places a strain on the coun­try’s resources, infrastructure, and social services, slowing per capita income growth.

PPP committed to uphold sanctity of Prophethood: Nayyar Bukhari

The manifesto reaffirms its promise to maintain inflation under double digits by the end of 2025. However, consid­ering Pakistan’s net purchase of goods, accomplishing this target relies heavily on inter­national commodity prices. According to renowned econo­mist Hafiz Pasha’s book ‘Lead­ing Issues in the Economy of Pakistan,’ released in June 2023, the rupee’s devaluation and growing import costs led to 53% of the inflation spike in FY 2022-23. Furthermore, the introduction of “Darnom­ics,” a set of policies connect­ed with the previous finance minister, Ishaq Dar, that may be potentially perilous, might provide an additional barrier to reaching the aim of sustain­ing low inflation.

Furthermore, the export tar­get for the next five years is set at $58 billion, almost dou­ble the existing level. However, historical statistics show a pat­tern of missed expectations, with the Ministry of Com­merce’s Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2015-2020 initially aiming for $38 bil­lion and the succeeding STPF-2020-25 having a goal of $57 billion, both of which were not realized. Notably, the PML (N) vowed in its 2013 manifesto to increase exports to $100 bil­lion; nevertheless, exports fell from $24.5 billion in 2013 to $23.2 billion in 2018, accom­panied by a large trade defi­cit that climbed from $20.5 bil­lion to $37.7 billion during the same time. The latest manifes­to features yet another lofty figure with no clear vision or implementation strategy. Iron­ically, no plans are in place to improve Pakistan’s textile sec­tor, which accounts for over 60% of total export revenue. There is no clear strategy for the expansion of large-scale manufacturing in the Party’s document.

Asif Zardari vows to bring revolution after coming to power

The World Bank estimates 39.4% poverty in Pakistan in 2023, with PML (N) seeking to decrease it to less than 25% in the next 5 years. In the mani­festo, the pro-poor agenda is centered on low inflation and robust economic development. However, given Pakistan’s fun­damental economic challenges, weak public-sector manage­ment, pervasive corruption, and a foreign policy that en­courages excessive reliance on external financial aid, its suc­cess is uncertain.

The manifesto, like the prior elected government, empha­sizes the creation of 10 mil­lion jobs, although it lacks clear measures for stimulating eco­nomic activity that may lead to employment. According to the manifesto, the budget def­icit would be managed at or below 3.5% by the end of FY-2028 and beyond. A compa­rable pledge was made in the 2013 manifesto too to decrease the budget deficit to less than 4%, but by the end of the PML (N) tenure, it had risen beyond 6.5%. On the other hand, the IMF’s fiscal monitor forecasts a 4.4% fiscal deficit by FY-2028. The PML-N leadership has set a target of reducing the cur­rent account deficit to less than 1.5% of GDP, which is a daunt­ing task in itself. In 2018, Paki­stan’s external current account deficit hit a new high of $18 billion, accounting for 5.8% of GDP—seven times the $2.5 bil­lion deficit recorded in 2013. The reduction of both the cur­rent account and fiscal deficits relies on shifts in the global and local economic and political sit­uations, as well as the subse­quent government’s commit­ment to fiscal consolidation.

Pakistan committed to Afghan peace

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Kamal
The writer is serving as an Assistant Professor at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan. He can be reachedat kamal@awkum.edu.pk

Tags:

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Kamal

The writer is working as Assistant Professor at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan. He can be reached 
at kamal@awkum.edu.pk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024