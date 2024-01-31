Election Manifesto

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has unveiled its comprehensive electoral manifesto, “Pakistan ko Nawaz Do” (Give Nawaz to Pakistan), outlining a comprehensive strategy for reviving the country across several domains. The political party’s manifesto lays out an ambitious goal of reaching a high economic growth rate of 4% in FY 2024-25, followed by 5% in FY-2026, and a further increase to 6% over the next three years. In contrast, the World Bank predicts a 1.7% growth rate in FY-24 and 2.4% in FY-25. The Bank attributed Pakistan’s modest development to a lack of trust caused by political turmoil, which has resulted in a slow increase in private demand. Achieving the substantial growth promised in the manifesto over the next five years presents a daunting task.
The target is to increase per capita income to $2000 by 2029, from the current level of $1460. This becomes even more baffling when you consider the yearly population growth rate of roughly 2%, which is among the highest in the world. This places a strain on the country’s resources, infrastructure, and social services, slowing per capita income growth.
The manifesto reaffirms its promise to maintain inflation under double digits by the end of 2025. However, considering Pakistan’s net purchase of goods, accomplishing this target relies heavily on international commodity prices. According to renowned economist Hafiz Pasha’s book ‘Leading Issues in the Economy of Pakistan,’ released in June 2023, the rupee’s devaluation and growing import costs led to 53% of the inflation spike in FY 2022-23. Furthermore, the introduction of “Darnomics,” a set of policies connected with the previous finance minister, Ishaq Dar, that may be potentially perilous, might provide an additional barrier to reaching the aim of sustaining low inflation.
Furthermore, the export target for the next five years is set at $58 billion, almost double the existing level. However, historical statistics show a pattern of missed expectations, with the Ministry of Commerce’s Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2015-2020 initially aiming for $38 billion and the succeeding STPF-2020-25 having a goal of $57 billion, both of which were not realized. Notably, the PML (N) vowed in its 2013 manifesto to increase exports to $100 billion; nevertheless, exports fell from $24.5 billion in 2013 to $23.2 billion in 2018, accompanied by a large trade deficit that climbed from $20.5 billion to $37.7 billion during the same time. The latest manifesto features yet another lofty figure with no clear vision or implementation strategy. Ironically, no plans are in place to improve Pakistan’s textile sector, which accounts for over 60% of total export revenue. There is no clear strategy for the expansion of large-scale manufacturing in the Party’s document.
The World Bank estimates 39.4% poverty in Pakistan in 2023, with PML (N) seeking to decrease it to less than 25% in the next 5 years. In the manifesto, the pro-poor agenda is centered on low inflation and robust economic development. However, given Pakistan’s fundamental economic challenges, weak public-sector management, pervasive corruption, and a foreign policy that encourages excessive reliance on external financial aid, its success is uncertain.
The manifesto, like the prior elected government, emphasizes the creation of 10 million jobs, although it lacks clear measures for stimulating economic activity that may lead to employment. According to the manifesto, the budget deficit would be managed at or below 3.5% by the end of FY-2028 and beyond. A comparable pledge was made in the 2013 manifesto too to decrease the budget deficit to less than 4%, but by the end of the PML (N) tenure, it had risen beyond 6.5%. On the other hand, the IMF’s fiscal monitor forecasts a 4.4% fiscal deficit by FY-2028. The PML-N leadership has set a target of reducing the current account deficit to less than 1.5% of GDP, which is a daunting task in itself. In 2018, Pakistan’s external current account deficit hit a new high of $18 billion, accounting for 5.8% of GDP—seven times the $2.5 billion deficit recorded in 2013. The reduction of both the current account and fiscal deficits relies on shifts in the global and local economic and political situations, as well as the subsequent government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation.
Dr. Muhammad Abdul Kamal
The writer is serving as an Assistant Professor at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan. He can be reachedat kamal@awkum.edu.pk