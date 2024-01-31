EU delegation holds meeting with Sindh Home Minister to discuss election arrangements

KARACHI - A four-member delegation of the European Union called on Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prison Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz here on Tuesday and discussed 8n detail the arrangements for the February 08 elections. Home Secretary Sindh Iqbal Memon was also present on the occasion. The meeting also discussed the measures with special reference to law & order and administrative arrangements to ensure free, fair and transparent polls. The Home Minister briefed the delegation about the security measures and said that full cooperation was being extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan in transparently conducting the elections. He reiterated the government’s resolve to fulfil its duty of ensuring timely, free, fair and transparent elections, stressing that the caretaker setup would remain fully impartial. He added that it was the constitutional responsibility of the caretaker government to provide full security to the voters and contesting candidates and the government had been taking measures to this end in a proper manner. The EU delegation hoped with a positive note that the caretaker government, ECP will be able to hold free and fair elections by the constitution of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, preparations for holding free and fair general elections across the country including Sindh are under process and will soon be completed as printing of ballot papers was in progress.
According to a press release, the printing of ballot papers will be completed by February 02 and then their delivery will be initiated with the help of Security institutions, DROs and ROs of the respective provinces.
Election Commission has provided facilities to the voters to get information regarding their vote status through SMS service by sending CNIC number to 8300, the statement said. This facility will enable people to get information about the polling station where they would have to cast their votes. Meanwhile, ECP has so far provided training to 0.97 polling staff out of 976000 and the training process will be completed within three days.
The ECP has taken notice of the incident of firing among two political parties activists in Karachi and sought reports from Chief Secretary and IG Sindh so that action can be taken against responsible persons.
KARACHI GEARS UP FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS WITH POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS IN FULL SWING
As the countdown to the general elections in Karachi intensifies, preparations have hit their peak. With the impending elections scheduled for February 8, political fervor has engulfed the city, evident in the proliferation of penaflexes, posters, flags, banners, and signboards adorned with election symbols and candidate portraits.
Each day sees a flurry of activities as political parties orchestrate rallies, corner meetings, and other engagement initiatives to mobilize and garner support from voters.
Through these platforms, diverse political factions strive to sway the electorate with promises and agendas aimed at addressing pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and poverty, meticulously outlined in their respective manifestos.
Leadership figures from prominent political entities across the nation are actively engaging with constituents, articulating their visions for economic resurgence, sustainable development, and overall prosperity. Amidst this dynamic political landscape, the populace anticipates that the forthcoming general elections in 2024 will herald a new era of governance, marked by effective problem-solving and concerted efforts to steer the country towards progress and prosperity.