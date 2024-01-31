EU delegation holds meeting with Sindh Home Minister to discuss election arrangements

KARACHI - A four-member delegation of the Eu­ropean Union called on Sindh Care­taker Minister for Home and Prison Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz here on Tuesday and discussed 8n detail the arrange­ments for the February 08 elections. Home Secretary Sindh Iqbal Memon was also present on the occasion. The meeting also discussed the measures with special reference to law & order and administrative arrangements to ensure free, fair and transparent polls. The Home Minister briefed the del­egation about the security measures and said that full cooperation was be­ing extended to the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan in transparently con­ducting the elections. He reiterated the government’s resolve to fulfil its duty of ensuring timely, free, fair and transparent elections, stressing that the caretaker setup would remain ful­ly impartial. He added that it was the constitutional responsibility of the caretaker government to provide full security to the voters and contesting candidates and the government had been taking measures to this end in a proper manner. The EU delegation hoped with a positive note that the caretaker government, ECP will be able to hold free and fair elections by the constitution of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, preparations for hold­ing free and fair general elections across the country including Sindh are under process and will soon be completed as printing of ballot pa­pers was in progress.

According to a press release, the printing of ballot papers will be com­pleted by February 02 and then their delivery will be initiated with the help of Security institutions, DROs and ROs of the respective provinces.

Election Commission has provid­ed facilities to the voters to get in­formation regarding their vote sta­tus through SMS service by sending CNIC number to 8300, the statement said. This facility will enable people to get information about the poll­ing station where they would have to cast their votes. Meanwhile, ECP has so far provided training to 0.97 polling staff out of 976000 and the training process will be completed within three days.

The ECP has taken notice of the incident of firing among two politi­cal parties activists in Karachi and sought reports from Chief Secretary and IG Sindh so that action can be taken against responsible persons.

KARACHI GEARS UP FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS WITH POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS IN FULL SWING

As the countdown to the general elections in Karachi intensifies, preparations have hit their peak. With the impending elections sched­uled for February 8, political fervor has engulfed the city, evident in the proliferation of penaflexes, post­ers, flags, banners, and signboards adorned with election symbols and candidate portraits.

Each day sees a flurry of activities as political parties orchestrate rallies, corner meetings, and other engage­ment initiatives to mobilize and gar­ner support from voters.

Through these platforms, diverse political factions strive to sway the electorate with promises and agen­das aimed at addressing pressing issues such as inflation, unemploy­ment, and poverty, meticulously out­lined in their respective manifestos.

Leadership figures from prominent political entities across the nation are actively engaging with constituents, articulating their visions for economic resurgence, sustainable development, and overall prosperity. Amidst this dy­namic political landscape, the popu­lace anticipates that the forthcoming general elections in 2024 will herald a new era of governance, marked by effective problem-solving and con­certed efforts to steer the country to­wards progress and prosperity.