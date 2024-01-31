European stocks rise as eurozone dodges recession

LONDON - European stock markets rose on Tuesday, with Paris reaching a record high as official data showed the eurozone avoided reces­sion last year. Hong Kong and Shanghai indices fell heavily as an order to liquidate indebted property developer Evergrande fanned fears about China’s fragile economy.

Wall Street enjoyed new record highs on Monday as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on US interest rates. In a busy week for mar­kets, focus also will be on earnings from tech titans Microsoft, Google parent Al­phabet, Apple and Facebook parent Meta. The week ends with major US jobs data. The eurozone economy avoided a techni­cal recession in the second half of 2023 but stagnated in the final three months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday. The zero-percent figure for the October to December period compared to the previ­ous quarter beat forecasts. Analysts for Bloomberg and financial data firm FactSet had predicted a contraction of 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter. “European (stock) markets are pushing higher— as traders overlook an unwelcome rebound in Span­ish inflation,” noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

“Instead, we are seeing markets react to a rather surprising raft of eurozone growth data that has seen stronger-than-expected Spanish, Italian, and eurozone GDP for the fourth quarter,” he maintained. The singe-currency area’s economy has been hit by many factors including higher interest rates, a cost-of-living crisis hitting households’ spending and weakening global demand. In Asia, the dire performance of the Chinese economy and stock markets is putting in­creasing pressure on officials to come up with a support plan and there is speculation that announcements will come at upcoming Communist Party meetings. Talk of an inter­est rate cut is also swirling. “Market expec­tation for a rate cut in February is gaining traction, especially after (the central bank’s) surprising announcement to cut RRR,” said Ming Ming at Citic Securities, referring to a reduction in the proportion of cash banks must keep in reserve, to boost lending.