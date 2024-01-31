Extortionists arrested in operations by Rangers

KARACHI - In collaborative intelligence operations between the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the police, two al­leged extortionists were apprehended in the Gar­den and Lyari areas of the megalopolis. Identified as Adnan Shah and Anees, as per a statement from a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday.

The individuals in question, Adnan Shah and An­ees, were tracked down following a WhatsApp call they made to five traders at the Iron Market. In the call, they purported to be Ahmed Ali Magsi, a com­mander of the Lyari gang, demanding Rs 0.2 million in extortion. Promptly responding to the incident, Pakistan Rangers Sindh assembled a specialized team, utilizing advanced technical methods to suc­cessfully apprehend the suspects. During initial in­terrogations, the accused confessed to orchestrat­ing an organized extortion network spanning Lyari, Garden, and adjacent areas over the past year. They disclosed transferring over Rs 1 million to Azeem, the nephew of Lyari gang commander Saleem alias Chocolaty, based in Iran, through hawala/hundi channels. Further investigation revealed Azeem’s role in making extortion threats to businessmen from various Iranian numbers, compelling pay­ment under the threat of severe consequences.