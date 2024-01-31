Wednesday, January 31, 2024
FCCI disassociates itself from political posts

Agencies
January 31, 2024
Business, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The Faisalabad Chamber of Com­merce & Industry (FCCI) has disassociated itself from some political posts uploaded in so­cial media by exploiting this non-political entity. The FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq strongly reacted to these posts here on Tuesday and said that the apolitical status of the FCCI would be maintained at all costs. He said that FCCI has been mandated to project and protect the legitimate issues of the business community with­out indulging in politics. He said that some miscreants had uploaded political posts which had nothing to do with the FCCI. 

