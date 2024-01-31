FIA starts money-laundering inquiry against Rahat Fateh after violence video

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started a money-laundering and tax evasion inquiry into Hollywood hit singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after it was revealed that the musician made nearly eight billion Rupees in 12 years for local and international concerts. The deci­sion of Pakistani tax authorities comes as the global star grapples with the scandal of violent behaviour following the emer­gence of a sensation video which shows him repeatedly beating one of his band members over a missing bottle of liquor. The beating video has shocked tens of mil­lions of people around the world. Accord­ing to reports, FIA has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to hand over full record of Rahat’s assets and income tax. FIA sources told media that the premier investigation agency has asked the FBR to hand over full record of the singer’s tax payments for the last 12 years. This isn’t for the first time that the singer has run into troubles with the FIA and the FBR but the nature of allegations is quite serious. The FIA acted after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s former global promoter Salman Ahmed revealed that the singer had made around eight billion Rupees in 12 years with him. Salman Ahmed said he has full evidence to show that Rahat earned, through his management company, around eight bil­lion Rupees (over $22 million from in­ternational tours and over PKR 1.3 bil­lion from concerts in Pakistan). Salman Ahmed said he was willing to hand over full data to the FIA and the FBR including audit and money trail. FBR sources have said that the singer’s tax payment record doesn’t match even remotely with the singer’s income. Salman Ahmed’s com­pany managed Rahat for around 12 years and he spoke out about the singer’s earn­ings only after Rahat made allegations of wrongdoing against Salman Ahmed’s management company. Rahat Fateh Ali announced that he will be managed in the future by his wife and other family members, announcing to part ways his previous management company - spear­headed by globally acclaimed music and concert producer Salman Ahmed. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan alleged at the same press conference that “previously payments were made to the company without my knowledge by the clients and some clients remain trapped. I don’t want the repeat of this episode, so make payments only when I have personally signed on the re­ceiving”. Salman Ahmed hit back, rejecting all allegations. Salman Ahmed said: “Only 5 days before the press conference the maestro had asked me to meet him and finalise his UK tour and other dates which he had committed with me. In 12 years I did over $22 million worth of internation­al business with him and local business of over Rs1.2 billion plus. Beyond this I was part of his personal matters and I managed Rahat’s three marriages and children from all three to his business affairs. I am disap­pointed in the baseless allegations. I had a legal contract with him and we used to take money on his behalf. I have paperwork for every cent he has taken and now he can jus­tify to the authorities for all the taxes he has paid or not paid in lieu of his huge revenue stream. I am happy to give all paperwork to the FBR and the FIA.” Rahat has a history of run-ins with the FIA and the FBR over tax issues. In July 2022, the FBR imposed a Rs42.3 million tax liability on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over undisclosed bank ac­counts. In 2020, the FBR had launched a probe into income generated from Khan’s concerts abroad. In 2017, Khan’s bank ac­counts were seized over evasion of tax.