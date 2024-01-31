Fifteen men sentenced to death for murder of BJP leader

KERALA - A court in the southern Indian state of Kerala has sentenced 15 men to death for the murder of a lo­cal leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ranjith Sreenivasan was killed in front of his family members in 2021 in what was described as a tit-for-tat murder. Police said that the 15 convicts were affiliated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), a controversial Muslim group banned in 2022.

The men can appeal against the sentences in a higher court. A sessions court in Kerala’s Alappu­zha district had convicted the men on 20 January. On Tuesday, after the death penalty was awarded, Sreenivasan’s wife Lisha said that while their loss was “irreparable”, the verdict came as a relief. Sreeniva­san was hacked to death at his home in Alappuzha on 19 December 2021 in front of his mother, wife and daughter. Police found during the investigation that eight of the 15 convicts were directly involved in the murder while others stood guard with weapons outside the house. Some of the men were members of the PFI while others belonged to its political unit, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). In 2022, the BJP-led federal government banned PFI for five years for alleged links with terror groups.