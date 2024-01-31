Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

First Karachi Marathon held

PR
January 31, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  More than 1,500 runners, including lo­cal and foreign athletes, par­ticipated in the first certified international marathon in Karachi. The event was or­ganized by Sports in Paki­stan in collaboration with the government of Sindh. Speaking as a chief guest, Dr Junaid Shah, Minister for Sports, Culture, and Youth, Government of Sindh, said the international marathon in Karachi was a notable suc­cess for Pakistan, as this was organized on a high stan­dard similar to marathons held in Paris, London, and New York. The marathon recorded a great achieve­ment for the country to be a regular feature for the coun­try and the city in the future. The distance categories on offer were the full marathon (42.2km), half marathon (21.1km), 5k (5km), and marathon relay. The Mara­thon Relay featured teams of participants, in which each participant completed one quarter (10.55km) of the full marathon distance. The win­ners were given cash prizes of Rs 5,000 to Rs 500,000 in different categories for dif­ferent positions. 

Economy - Anxious Moments

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024