First Karachi Marathon held

KARACHI - More than 1,500 runners, including lo­cal and foreign athletes, par­ticipated in the first certified international marathon in Karachi. The event was or­ganized by Sports in Paki­stan in collaboration with the government of Sindh. Speaking as a chief guest, Dr Junaid Shah, Minister for Sports, Culture, and Youth, Government of Sindh, said the international marathon in Karachi was a notable suc­cess for Pakistan, as this was organized on a high stan­dard similar to marathons held in Paris, London, and New York. The marathon recorded a great achieve­ment for the country to be a regular feature for the coun­try and the city in the future. The distance categories on offer were the full marathon (42.2km), half marathon (21.1km), 5k (5km), and marathon relay. The Mara­thon Relay featured teams of participants, in which each participant completed one quarter (10.55km) of the full marathon distance. The win­ners were given cash prizes of Rs 5,000 to Rs 500,000 in different categories for dif­ferent positions.