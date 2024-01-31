Four dacoits held, arms recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Dera police apprehended four dacoits, recovering Rs 120,000 in cash and weapons during a successful operation in the Daraban police station area. District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, upon learning of the incident, directed SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees ul Hasan to take immediate action for the arrest of the accused.

Under the leadership of SDPO Malik Anees ul Hasan and Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, a team conducted a blockade and stopped a car with registration number (AFZ-568). The occupants identified themselves as Muhammad Yousaf, Zain Ullah, Ameer Zaman, and Forsaan. Subsequently, the police recovered Rs 120,000 in cash and an ATM card, which had been snatched during the dacoity. Additionally, two 30-bore pistols with 12 cartridges were seized from the individuals.

The police also took custody of the car used in the dacoity, while further investigations are underway. The prompt and effective action by the Dera police demonstrates their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.