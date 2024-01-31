FPCCI, RUDA to hold Investment Re-imagined session tomorrow

LAHORE - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Lahore and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) are going to organise a session on “Investment Re-imagined” here at FPCCI Regional Office February 01, 2024 (Thursday). Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI Zaki Aijaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RUDA Imran Amin, Vice President FPCCI Qurrat-ul-Ain, and COO (Chief Operating Officer) RUDA Mansoor Janjua will address the session. Executive Committee members of FPCCI, representatives of trade bodies, land developers, and other stakeholders will attend it.