Wednesday, January 31, 2024
FPCCI, RUDA to hold Investment Re-imagined session tomorrow

Agencies
January 31, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Lahore and Ravi Urban Develop­ment Authority (RUDA) are going to organ­ise a session on “Investment Re-imagined” here at FPCCI Regional Office February 01, 2024 (Thursday). Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI Zaki Aijaz, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) RUDA Imran Amin, Vice President FPCCI Qurrat-ul-Ain, and COO (Chief Operating Officer) RUDA Man­soor Janjua will address the session. Exec­utive Committee members of FPCCI, repre­sentatives of trade bodies, land developers, and other stakeholders will attend it.

