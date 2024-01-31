Funeral prayer of police martyred in Mach incident offered in Quetta

QUETTA - The funeral prayer of police personnel who was martyred by terror­ists in Mach was offered at the Police Lines on Tuesday. Balo­chistan Caretaker Home Min­ister Mir Zubair Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Sha­keel Qadir Khan, IG Police Ab­dul Khaliq Sheikh, ACS Zahid Saleem, senior officials and large number of police per­sonnel attended the funeral prayer of the martyred. The Home Minister and police of­ficials placed floral wreaths on the coffin of the martyr and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks while the police personnel saluted the martyred. Mir Zubair Ja­mali said that it was condem­nable to target the police per­sonnel who were responsible for the security of the people, saying that Balochistan Police have made endless sacrifices for the protection of life and property of the people and the people of the province were proud of these sacri­fices of the police. The minis­ter prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.