Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Gold rates up by Rs700 per tola
Agencies
January 31, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The per tola price of 24 kar­at gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs216,100 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs215,400 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs185,271 from Rs184,671, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,832 from Rs169,282, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver re­mained stagnant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08, respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $7 to $2,057 from $.2,050, the association reported.

Agencies

