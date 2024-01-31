Gulf Giants register a thrilling three-wicket win against Dubai Capitals

Riding on Carlos Brathwaite’s 3 for 26 to restrict the Dubai Capitals to a modest 132/7 in 20 overs, defending champions Gulf Giants registered a 3-wicket win in the 11th match of the ILT20 Season 2 here at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Buoyed by a boisterous weekend audience, Dominic Drakes brought on the winning runs with a stylish boundary and eight balls to spare.

Gulf Giants braved the onslaught of left-arm spinner Roelof Van Der Merwe who caused havoc to their run-chase bagging crucial wickets of James Vince (28), Carlos Brathwaite (1) and Chris Jordan (0).

His effort of 3 for 27 went in vain with the defending champions holding their nerves to earn the winning points. Sikandar Raza who scored a swashbuckling 47 off 36 balls to anchor the Dubai Capitals innings after losing early wickets proved his mettle with the ball too, picking up two wickets for mere eight runs but it was simply not enough.

“The wicket was doing all sorts of things. Especially with seamers, the ball was swinging a lot, and it was difficult to bat on. We thought if we could drag the innings and take the total to 140-150, we would be good. But the chase won’t be easy,” Raza had stated after the first innings.

The chase sure wasn’t easy, with Jason Holder getting opening batsman Jamie Smith (1) in the first over. But Chris Lynn led the charge, thereafter, scoring 37 runs off 22 balls, studded with three boundaries and three sixes. He was ably supported by captain James Vince who etched his name in history for getting past 10,000 runs in T20s. Vince scored 28 off 19 balls with two boundaries and two over it.

Brief scores:

Gulf Giants bt Dubai Capitals by 3 wickets. Dubai Capitals 132/7 in 20 overs. (Sikandar Raza 47, David Warner 21, Rahul Chopra 20; Carlos Brathwaite 3 for 26). Gulf Giants 133/7 in 18.4 overs (Chris Lynn 37, James Vince 28, J Cox 38; Van Der Merwe 3 for 27, Sikandar Raza 2 for 8)

Player of the Match: Carlos Brathwaite of Gulf Giants