Hamas receives new proposal for three-stage truce

WEST BANK/GAZA/DOHA - Hamas said on Tuesday it had re­ceived and was studying a new pro­posal for a ceasefire and release of hostages in Gaza, presented by me­diators after talks with Israel, in what appeared to be the most seri­ous peace initiative for months.

A senior Hamas official said the proposal involved a three-stage truce, during which the group would first release remaining civilians among hostages it captured on Oct. 7, then soldiers, and finally the bod­ies of hostages that were killed. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not indicate how long the stages would last or what was en­visioned to follow the final stage.

But it was the first time since the col­lapse of the only brief truce of the war so far, in late November, that details were released of a new proposal being considered by both sides. The cease­fire proposal followed talks in Par­is involving intelligence chiefs from Israel, the United States and Egypt, with the prime minister of Qatar. In a mark of the seriousness of the nego­tiations, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said he was going to Cairo to discuss it, his first public trip there for more than a month. But Israeli Prime Min­ister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his vow not to pull troops out of Gaza until “total victory”, a reminder of the huge gap in the public stances of the warring sides over what it would take to halt combat even temporarily.

Hamas, whose fighters precipitat­ed the war by storming into Israe­li towns on Oct. 7 killing 1,200 peo­ple and capturing 253 hostages, says it will release its remaining captives only as part of a wider deal to end the war permanently. Israel, which has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians so far in a war that has devastated the enclave, says it will not stop fight­ing until the fighters group which has ruled Gaza since 2007 is eradicated.