HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Marathon, or­ganized by Gymkhana in collaboration with the Paki­stan Army, will take place on February 2 with the par­ticipation of people in 6 dif­ferent categories based on their age group and physical abilities. According to de­tails, the starting point for the first 2 categories of age limits 14 to 20 years and 21 to 45 years would be Niaz Cricket Stadium.