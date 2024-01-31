ILT20 : Sharjah beat Dubai by 9 wkts

Sharjah Warriors’ Sri Lankan off spinner Maheesh Theekshana weaved magic with the ball producing unplayable deliveries to bag four wickets for 20 runs. His guile and artistry with the ball resulted in Dubai Capitals being bowled out for 104 runs in 18.2 overs.

Theekshana was well-backed by Daniel Sams, who bagged 3 for 28 with his accurate left-arm medium pace. Together they helped Warriors register an emphatic nine-wicket win in the 14th match of the DP World ILT20 season 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Chasing the moderate target, Warriors raced to victory in 13.1 overs through an opening partnership of 70 runs in 8.2 overs between Niroshan Dickwella and Johnson Charles. Niroshan Dickwella scored a 30-ball 37 runs before getting caught by Sam Billings at long on bowled by Haider Ali. Charles went on to hit an unbeaten 43 off 33 balls with four boundaries and a six while Joe Denly remained unconquered on 23 off 16 balls with three boundaries and a six. Warriors won the match with 41 balls to spare.

Capitals had come into this match after a defeat to defending champions Gulf Giants. They surprised everyone by opting to bat first after winning the toss, unlike all other teams that had elected to bowl. On the other hand, Warriors, fresh from a win over Desert Vipers the day before this match, carried the momentum and have now shot up the points table to the second slot from the fifth position while Capitals slipped to the fourth slot.

Brief scores:

Sharjah Warriors bt Dubai Capitals by 9 wkts.

Dubai Capitals 104 in 18.2 overs (Sikandar Raza 22, Roelof van der Merwe 21, Daniel Sams 3 for 28, Maheesh Theekshana 4 for 20) Sharjah Warriors 105 for 1 in 13.1 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 37, Johnson Charles 43n.o, Joe Denly 23n.o)

Player of the Match: Maheesh Theekshana