IMF/WB Pakistan Report

For the past 30 or more years, at the end of each year, the In­ternational Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank (WB) provides an unsolicited report on the fi­nancial position of Pakistan. Each year, the report highlights the pre­carious financial condition of Pak­istan. Each year, this report and its warnings are reported in the local media to all Pakistanis and every­one around the World.

However, I thought that inter­national organisations like IMF and WB are financial manage­ment experts. My expectations of IMF and WB’s report on Pakistan are that along with identifying problems, they would also pro­vide solutions for these problems that have been successfully tested in other countries.

I would, therefore, like to re­quest IMF and WB to also include the best solution for the problems they have already identified in their unsolicited financial report on Pakistan each year.

I would also request the media to ask IMF and WB for this infor­mation and also ask IMF and WB about their report on why Paki­stan is still facing electricity short­ages when IMF and WB have spent billions of pounds in loans over the past 15 years to help fix this problem? Were the IMF and WB projects for reducing electricity outage in Pakistan successful?

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Islamabad.