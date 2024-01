ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan has challenged the decision of the Accountability Court to terminate his defence rights in the Toshakhana case. The PTI founder, in his plea sub­mitted with the IHC on Tues­day, contended that the AC unjustly revoked the right to a defence. Requesting the court to declare the decision made on January 29 by the Accountability Court, the pe­titioner urged the court to re­instate his right to a defence.