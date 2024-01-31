Integrity Milestone

Pakistan has recently made noteworthy progress on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), marking a significant improvement by climbing seven spots to 133 out of 180 countries in 2023, according to a report released by Transpar­ency International. This upward shift, coupled with an increase in the CPI score from 27 to 29, reflects positive strides in ad­dressing corruption and points towards a gradual but meaning­ful shift towards better governance in the country.

In 2023, Pakistan’s CPI score reached 29, up from 27 in 2022, showcasing an encouraging trend. The fact that neighbouring In­dia witnessed a drop in its CPI score from 40 to 39 during the same period emphasises Pakistan’s relative improvement in the fight against corruption.

Chairman of TIP, Justice (retired) Zia Pervez, rightly acknowl­edges the impact of policies focused on effective law enforce­ment and governance. In his remarks, he highlighted that the im­provement in Pakistan’s CPI score is a result of policies aimed at better governance and the effective enforcement of the law. This suggests that the implementation of Transparency Internation­al’s recommendations is gradually yielding positive results and is likely to continue doing so in the future.

It’s crucial to note that the global scenario remains challenging, with the CPI global average stagnant at 43 for the twelfth consec­utive year. More than two-thirds of countries still score below 50, indicating a pervasive issue. According to the Rule of Law Index, a decline in the functioning of justice systems worldwide is con­tributing to this challenge. Countries with lower scores in this in­dex are also scoring poorly on the CPI, underscoring the critical connection between access to justice and corruption.

Pakistan’s rise on the CPI, amidst a global scenario of minimal progress, signifies the country’s commitment to combating cor­ruption. While the global landscape faces challenges, Pakistan’s advancement indicates a commitment to addressing corruption through effective governance and law enforcement. Moving for­ward, continued efforts to strengthen institutions, uphold the rule of law, and implement anti-corruption measures will be crucial for sustaining this positive momentum and ensuring accountability.