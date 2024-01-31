IPP to introduce new uplift model: Humayun Akhtar

FAISALABAD - Senior Vice President and a candidate of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) from NA-97 (Faisalabad-III) Humayun Akhtar Khan said the IPP would intro­duce a new development model in the country to improve living standard of the masses. Addressing corner meet­ings during election campaign in his constituency, he said previous rulers had badly neglected rural areas due to which people were leading very mis­erable life. However, the IPP would rectify their miseries if the masses voted in the general elections.

He said the IPP had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for speedy progress and in this connection a new development model would be intro­duced in addition to taking revolution­ary steps for welfare and betterment of the farmers community. He appealed people to vote and support the IPP so that it would form government in the federation and redress the public prob­lems on priority basis. IPP candidate from PP-102 Sardar Sikandar Hayat Jatoi and IPP candidate from PP-103 Rana Naeem Iqbal were also present.

DC ORDERS TIGHT SECURITYFOR POLLING STATIONS

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the deputy com­missioners of the division to take ap­propriate steps for ensuring tight secu­rity arrangements at all polling stations across the division. Chairing a video-link meeting held here on Tuesday re­garding arrangements for the general election 2024, she said that a close li­aison would be established among all departments including district police, army, rangers and other law enforce­ment agencies so that the people could be provided with safe and secured at­mosphere on the Election Day. She said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already released the election code of conduct and it would be imple­mented in letter and spirit. She directed the deputy commissioner of all four districts of the division to cancel leave of the employees of Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Health and other departments and keep emergency services at high alert in their respective jurisdiction.