IPP to tackle youth’s unemployment issue: Jehangir Tareen

MULTAN - Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) Jehangir Khan Tareen on Tuesday emphasized upon the party’s commitment to address youth unemploy­ment and other grassroots issues. Tareen stated that IPP aims to focus on the real chal­lenges faced by the masses, particularly economic dif­ficulties. Addressing a pub­lic meeting in Sameejabad, Tareen expressed that his entry into politics was mo­tivated by a desire to serve the people. He highlighted the party’s pledge to reduce the tax burden on the public and implement economic-friendly policies. Tareen urged the masses to support IPP by casting their votes on February 8. The presence of a significant number of traders at the event indicates a level of support or interest from the business community in the party’s agenda. The ef­fectiveness of IPP’s proposed solutions and their resonance with voters will become evi­dent in upcoming elections.