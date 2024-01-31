Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IPP to tackle youth’s unemployment issue: Jehangir Tareen

IPP to tackle youth’s unemployment issue: Jehangir Tareen
Agencies
January 31, 2024
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) Jehangir Khan Tareen on Tuesday emphasized upon the party’s commitment to address youth unemploy­ment and other grassroots issues. Tareen stated that IPP aims to focus on the real chal­lenges faced by the masses, particularly economic dif­ficulties. Addressing a pub­lic meeting in Sameejabad, Tareen expressed that his entry into politics was mo­tivated by a desire to serve the people. He highlighted the party’s pledge to reduce the tax burden on the public and implement economic-friendly policies. Tareen urged the masses to support IPP by casting their votes on February 8. The presence of a significant number of traders at the event indicates a level of support or interest from the business community in the party’s agenda. The ef­fectiveness of IPP’s proposed solutions and their resonance with voters will become evi­dent in upcoming elections.

Light rain in Lahore turns weather cold

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024