‘JI to steer country out of problems’

Khyber - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emerges as the beacon of hope for the impoverished and underprivileged citizens of the nation. Asserting their competence in addressing economic challenges, JI’s NA - 27 candidate, Shah Faisal Afridi, shared his commitment during a ‘Meet the Press’ event at Landi Kotal press club in Khyber district on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Muqtader Shah, the party’s candidate for PK-69, and other local leaders, Afridi emphasized JI’s status as the people’s party and the solitary choice for those seeking liberation from corrupt rulers. Afridi condemned the imposition of a succession of corrupt leaders since Pakistan’s inception, which has led the nation to near bankruptcy, leaving citizens bereft of basic rights.

Afridi underscored JI’s political mission to instil the Islamic code of life and foster change through democratic means. He pledged that if JI assumes power, it will govern with integrity and efficiency. Linking peace to economic development, Afridi assured that JI would establish lasting tranquillity, urging tribesmen not to fall prey to the false promises of former candidates but to vote for JI in their best interest.