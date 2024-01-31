Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Justice (R) Hassan Feroze appointed as Chairman of SEPT

APP
January 31, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justice (Retired) Hassan Feroze as Chairman of the Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal, Karachi for a period of three (03) years. The decision was made in pursuant of sub section (2) of Section 25 of the Sindh Environmental Pro­tection Act, 2014 and with the consultation of the Chief Justice of High Court of Sindh, according to a handout here. This notification shall be effective on completion of Justice (Retired) Nisar Muham­mad Shaikh tenure on 06-06-2024.

