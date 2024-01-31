Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP EC sets up gender desk for complaints redressal

APP
January 31, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Opinions, Columns, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a Gender Desk for the immediate redressal of complaints regarding the electoral process for marginalised classes in the general elections.

This desk will be operational from February 1st to February 10th. It has been set up for immediate redressal of complaints from women, elderly citizens, transgender individuals, persons with disabilities, and minority communities.

Assistant Director of Gender and Social Inclusion, Syed Aoun Ahmed Naqvi, will supervise this desk, and staff will be available at all times. Citizens can register any complaints regarding the electoral process related to marginalised classes by contacting the provided phone numbers at 15-9213214-09.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1706669132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024